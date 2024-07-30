Expand / Collapse search
Sword-wielding man threatens dogs in Coweta County

Published  July 30, 2024 6:55pm EDT
Coweta County
Man carrying sword arrested in Coweta County

A sword wielding man is under arrest in Coweta County after he allegedly threatened a man and his dogs in a neighborhood.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A sword-wielding man was arrested in Coweta County after he allegedly threatened a man and his dogs in a neighborhood there.

After receiving a 911 call, Coweta deputies responded to Sheppard Drive where body camera footage shows they found James Auther Miller, 36, walking with a sword.

The deputy was seen drawing his weapon to confront Miller, who he ordered to put down the sword and lie down on the ground.

Image 1 of 3

 

Where the sword came from and why Miller had it are two questions that were not answered in the deputies' report. But, they said Miller was no stranger to the victim. The two have had run-ins before.

Deputies said no one was hurt in the sword-wielding altercation.

According to the GBI, Miller, who is from Franklin in Heard County, was convicted of sexual battery and is a registered sex offender there.

Deputies say they found evidence of illegal drug use when they searched Miller.

Miller was booked into the county jail on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
 