Coweta County steps up fun, security ahead of annual fair

Violence has become more common at family events and with county fairs opening up, officials have implemented new rules and more security.

The biggest change at the Coweta County Fair is an increase in police presence. They expect people to come and have fun at this family event, but if anyone does act, they say they are prepared to deal with it.

They are getting the midway ready for the opening of the Kiwanis County Fair in Coweta County Thursday night. Already, canned goods, as well as arts and crafts have been judged and awarded. And there are new attractions, fairgoers can look forward to.

What no one wants is fighting similar to that which marred last year’s fair on two separate weekend nights. Arrests were made. A deputy was injured. Authorities shut down the fair early one night.

This year, the message from the sheriff’s office is come and have fun, but trouble of any kind by anyone will not be tolerated.

