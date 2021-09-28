Multiple fights shut down Coweta County fair, 4 arrested

Law enforcement closed down a Georgia county fair after they say several fights broke out Saturday night.

Coweta County deputies say in addition to four arrests made that night at least two more people will be arrested including a woman who FOX 5 is told is eight months pregnant.

Multiple videos uploaded to a website called Newnan/Coweta Scanner allegedly show some of the fights that caused authorities to close down the county fair Saturday night. Monday officials issued a stern warning to people who cause trouble at future events.

"If you can go to the family we want you there. If you can't, don't come to the fair because you'll leave with us," Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Toby Nix said.

In one video, a woman is seen hurling a chair into a group of people.

Four people are under arrest, including 17-year-old Johnny Lee Hall who was charged with affray and batter

Jaidia Denia Stegall is 19 and charged with criminal interference with government property and disorderly contact after deputies say she allegedly tried to break into a patrol car and free a relative under arrest.

Jarvis Javon Major is 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Also under arrest is Jeremiah Jaquavious McGruder who is 18.

Investigators say they detained numerous juveniles for fighting and released them to their parents after giving them citations.

At least two more people will face charges including a pregnant woman accused of taking part in the fair brawl.

Deputies say there appear to have been multiple fights at the fair at the same time that were not related.

"Throughout the premises, these weren't related. You had a fight over here, two unrelated people fighting on the other side of the fairgrounds," Nix said.

That was this past weekend. The weekend before that Coweta deputies say they broke up a fight at the county fair and a 15-year-old is accused of punching a deputy.

That fair ended Sunday night and will not return until next year.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

