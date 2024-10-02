Coweta County Sheriff's Office collecting relief supplies for Emanuel County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Sheriffs' Association is spearheading disaster relief efforts to support rural counties devastated by Hurricane Helene, with sheriff’s offices across the state collecting donations to assist those in need.
In Coweta County, the sheriff's office has adopted Emanuel County as the focus of its relief efforts. Emanuel County, located along Interstate 16 between Macon and Savannah, is home to approximately 22,000 people and was severely impacted by the hurricane. Despite the smaller size and rural nature of the county, residents there are in dire need of assistance.
Emanuel County is not getting as much attention as the larger places, but they are still in very dire need.
The Coweta Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Niagra Bottling in Newnan to provide pallets of water and transportation for the supplies to Swainsboro, the county seat of Emanuel County. Goods being collected include tarps, batteries, toiletries, canned goods, diapers, baby formula, and first aid supplies.
While many relief efforts are underway across south Georgia, officials emphasize that the need remains great. The sheriff’s office will continue collecting through Thursday.