Coweta County honors K-9 Titan with full honors after tragic end in line of duty

The Brief K-9 Titan was killed in the line of duty during a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout, after which his body received a procession of honor similar to that of a fallen officer. His actions are credited with saving the lives of his fellow officers during the incident wherein his handler was also injured. Titan was trained in various skills including search and rescue, drug detection, and suspect apprehension, and was noted for his bravery, particularly demonstrated when leaping from a helicopter to apprehend suspects. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office recognizes the significant contributions of the K-9 unit, citing the lifesaving performance of the dogs, including another K-9, Kilo, who survived a shooting previously. A public memorial service for K-9 Titan is scheduled to honor his sacrifice, showcasing the community's respect and mourning for the fallen K-9 officer.



Tributes continue to pour in for K-9 Titan, a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office dog killed in the line of duty after a high-speed chase ended in a deadly shootout.

On Thursday, dozens of law enforcement patrol cars escorted an ambulance carrying Titan’s body back to Coweta County, where he will be laid to rest with full honors. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has pledged to treat Titan’s sacrifice with the same respect accorded to any fallen officer.

The solemn procession came a day after Titan was killed while charging an armed suspect who had opened fire on officers during a pursuit. His handler, Deputy Blaize Henderson, was also injured in the incident. Officials credit Titan’s actions with saving the lives of officers, who returned fire, killed the suspect, and ended the threat.

"Those officers are alive because of Titan. Just a true hero," said Sgt. Mark Storey, head of the K-9 Division at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. Storey described Titan as fearless and highly skilled, trained in search and rescue, drug detection, and suspect apprehension.

Titan’s bravery was a hallmark of his work, Storey noted. Training footage shows the dog leaping from a helicopter on command to apprehend a fleeing individual. Storey said Coweta K-9s are trained to be an "overwhelming force that compels surrender."

"I’m so proud to be a part of the K-9 unit here at the sheriff’s office," Storey said. "This is two times that these dogs have performed their jobs in such an excellent way. And officers are alive because of it."

The loss of Titan comes just months after another Coweta K-9, Kilo, survived being shot under similar circumstances in August 2023. Body camera footage captured officers’ frantic efforts to save Kilo, who later recovered and returned to duty.

Titan, however, was not as fortunate. He was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

A memorial service honoring Titan will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend and pay their respects to the dog whose ultimate sacrifice will not be forgotten.