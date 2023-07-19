2 arrested after high-speed chase, crash while running from warehouse store, police say

Coweta County deputies say they have an arrested woman accused of ripping off electronics at Sam’s Club and Costco warehouse stores in Georgia. The woman was a passenger in a car running from deputies when it overturned in a wreck.

It was both Sam’s Club and Costco who called 911 on July 1. A woman dressed all in black was accused of stealing electronics.

Coweta County deputies responded to the Sam’s Club after workers called 911 to report a woman allegedly stealing two computers and some fireworks.

Deputies say they saw the woman jump into a black Cadillac as a passenger and the car sped away from them.

During a high-speed chase away from the warehouse store, deputies say the driver was going well over 120 mph in a 45 mph zone.

After the car overturned on a sharp turn, deputies say they took the driver of the Cadillac into custody. They’ve charged Jamarcus Printup. The passenger, the woman accused of theft, was injured and remains at Grady Memorial Hospital. They say she will face numerous charges and is wanted elsewhere in Georgia.

