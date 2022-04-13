Coweta County gun range triple murder: How to contribute to sheriff's office reward

People can now make donations to boost the reward for information in a triple homicide at a Coweta County gun range.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood said it's a way for the community to help solve the case.

Wood called the robbery and triple murder at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range was an attack on a business, a family and the community.

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Luke were all shot to death in a robbery of the family’s Lock Stock and Barrel gun shop last Friday night.

Rewards being offered by both the state of Georgia and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms total $25,000.

A new reward collected by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office allows businesses and residents to donate, and Wood has asked his community to step up.

"I think if we get this up high enough, someone will tell us what's going on," he said.

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Luke.

The robbery happened last Friday night after closing. The Hawks were both 75-years-old and Luke was 18. It was Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk who made the horrific discovery. His parents and his son all dead in a crime that has shocked and shaken this community.

Donations to the reward fund can be made to Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 560 Greison Trail in Newnan.

In addition to the reward, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Hawk family with the three burials.

Visitation for the Hawk Family will be held Wednesday at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan. Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon.

