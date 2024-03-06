I see you! Coweta County deputies embrace thermal-sensing drone technology

You can run, but you can't hide in Coweta County. Deputies there are starting to use drone technology to find suspects. That's how they discovered a couple of wanted men hiding out in the woods recently.

Deputies received a 911 call about an armed man with a rifle chasing another man from a motel.

Deputy Antonio Vives had the idea of deploying a thermal sensing drone that would help law enforcement see what their eyes couldn't: the suspects' body heat.

While the drone circled above, deputies were on the ground viewing everything from their cell phone screens. The sheriff's office was able to share that drone video with multiple sources at the same time who were able to close in on the suspects.

Deputies told FOX 5 they're learning to embrace drones for a variety of reasons. Not only does it make their jobs a bit easier, but they're also compact. The small tool can fit in their patrol cars, making it readily available to them, especially in an emergency.

Deputy Vives' drone came with emergency lights and a loudspeaker, making it double as a tool that can also issue warnings.