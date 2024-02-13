Coweta County deputy killed in January named Officer of the Year

article

The Coweta County deputy, who tragically lost his life in January, has been posthumously honored as Officer of the Year by the local American Legion Post, according to Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Eric Minix, aged 31, died on Jan. 4, struck by an Alabama police officer's patrol car at the conclusion of a pursuit involving a stolen car. The chase, originating in Georgia, traversed state lines into Chambers County, Alabama, where the fatal incident occurred.

Minx was chasing 25-year-old De'cedric Vonche Donson from Pensacola, Florida, who was reportedly driving a stolen 2022 Dodge Challenger.

On Feb. 10, Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood presented the Officer of the Year award to Eric's widow, Trina, at American Legion Post 57. During the ceremony, Sheriff Wood emphasized, "This award is not about how Eric died, but for all the great work he did while he was alive," as detailed in a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Wood further expressed, "Trina shared him with us. Most of the work is late at night and early morning, and their families shared them with us. He loved what he did, and it showed in everything he did."

The funeral, held on Jan. 8 at Crossroads Church in Coweta County, drew hundreds of attendees, including representatives from law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Alabama. The somber event featured numerous speakers expressing their condolences and memories.

Deputy Minix, survived by his wife and three young daughters, left a lasting legacy of dedicated service and commitment to his community.