Deputies find suspected burglar stuck on Coweta County rooftop

Deputies say a Coweta County burglar was not only caught in the act, but he was also forced out a second story window and onto a roof, where he waited for law enforcement to both rescue and arrest him.

Coweta County deputies were called to a burglary in progress at a home on Herring Road. The family came home to find it had been ransacked with noises coming from upstairs. Caught in the act, they say the burglar fled from an upstairs window, which the homeowner then closed a locked behind him.

The man deputies say they found on the roof was Joshua Eason, 35, of Moreland.

Joshua Eason (Coweta County Sheriffs Office)

"Deputies then surrounded the house and then went upstairs and opened the window and called him inside where he was taken into custody," said Cpl. Chris Ricketson of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office

They charged Eason with first-degree burglary. The deputies say he could give no explanation for being on the roof and had no recollection of how he got there. The homeowner told deputies that he suspected Eason was high on drugs.