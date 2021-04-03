Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 11:45 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Cow blocks westbound lanes on I-285 in DeKalb, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic jam in metro-Atlanta isn't usually remarkable, but this one is.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said on Saturday morning a cow blocked traffic forcing some westbound lanes on Interstate 285 to be closed on Saturday morning. 

Police said the cow fell out of a trailer and began running down the interstate. With the assistance of a citizen with a rope, officials said officers were able to safely capture the cow and get it back to its owner

The right lane on I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County was closed due to an animal on road, GDOT said. 

An update at 10:27 a.m. said the road is expected to be cleared by noon on Saturday, officials said. Lane approached normal speeds shortly after the announcement.

_____

