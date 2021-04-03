Cow blocks westbound lanes on I-285 in DeKalb, officials say

article

A traffic jam in metro-Atlanta isn't usually remarkable, but this one is.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said on Saturday morning a cow blocked traffic forcing some westbound lanes on Interstate 285 to be closed on Saturday morning.

Police said the cow fell out of a trailer and began running down the interstate. With the assistance of a citizen with a rope, officials said officers were able to safely capture the cow and get it back to its owner

The right lane on I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County was closed due to an animal on road, GDOT said.

An update at 10:27 a.m. said the road is expected to be cleared by noon on Saturday, officials said. Lane approached normal speeds shortly after the announcement.

