Family, friends honor Covington fisher killed by father, police say

A Covington man who police say was shot to death by his 85-year-old father last week was remembered Thursday night by friends and family.

"He would have done anything he could to help somebody," said Brandon Eaton, Troy Eaton's son.

Outside the building where Troy Eaton was killed, along the lakes where many people took part in fishing tournaments that he organized, dozens of friends, family and fishermen gathered in his honor.

"It means a lot to me to see all these people here," said Brandon.

"It just shows how many lives that my daddy affected in a positive way," said Tiffany Eaton, Troy's daughter.

Last Friday, a number of people were on the property on Lakeview Drive, getting ready for a fishing tournament, when Troy was shot to death inside the bait house.

Police arrested Troy's father, 85-year-old Wayne Eaton, for the death of his son. Wayne was taken to the Newton County Jail charged with malice murder.

Troy's family told FOX 5 he loved to fish and hunt. He had a special place in his heart for his children and grandchildren.

They say he will always be remembered for his willingness to help anyone and everyone.

Tiffany Eaton says after her father was killed, some bikers drove for two hours to express their condolences.

"They said, ‘Your daddy welcomed us with open arms. He invited us to his lake. He taught me how to fish, he showed me how to make bait when everybody else would turn their nose up at me,’" said Tiffany.

Tiffany said, her dad was the kind of person who if he knew you, you were family.

"The world was better with my daddy in it. He was closer to God than anyone I knew," said Tiffany.

After Thursday night's vigil, there was a benefit fishing tournament for the family.

J.C Harwell & Son funeral home is also accepting donations on behalf of the family. The number to call is 770-786-2524.