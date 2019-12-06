Covington Officer Matt Coopers honored by Gov. Brian Kemp

It was a big honor for a Covington police officer shot in the line of duty.

Matt Cooper received the Governor's Public Safety Award for heroism at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.

RELATED: Covington Officer Matt Cooper speaks about injury, recovery

In September 2018, Cooper was chasing a shoplifting suspect outside a Walmart. The man suddenly fired at Cooper, striking him in the face.

The injury led to a series of strokes that left Cooper partially paralyzed on his left side.

RELATED: Covington Officer Matt Cooper celebrates 35th birthday

But in the last year, he's made a remarkable recovery and hopes to one-day return to duty with Covington Police Department.

Advertisement

Governor Brian Kemp honored Cooper and five others who performed heroic acts, including pulling two people from burning cars and one woman from a burning house.

RELATED: Officer shot in line of duty leads Police Fuzz Run