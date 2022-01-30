COVID-19 survivors advocate for paid leave, Medicaid expansion, support for children who lost parents

New infections fueled by the COVID-19 omicron variant are falling across the country, but the U.S. is still experiencing high rates of infection and hospitals are near capacity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2,600 people have already died from complications from this variant.

Activists and survivors want more action at the state level to protect people affected by COVID-19. Some activists' goals include expanding Medicaid coverage, creating more paid leave for people diagnosed with COVID-19 and support for children who lost their parents to complications with the virus.

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath is expected to participate in the summit.

The push comes as Georgia's Department of Public Health last reported 7-day average of PCR positive cases was 13,931.6. This week, there were more than 5,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospital beds in metro Atlanta were 94% full and ICU beds were 84% full.

Speakers at COVID Survivors for Change's virtual summit, set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, are some long-haul COVID-19 survivors.

