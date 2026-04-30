New images released in Smyrna armed robbery and assault case

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The Brief Smyrna police are searching for four people connected to an armed robbery and assault on Dec. 23, 2025. Investigators released images of the individuals and are asking the community for help with any information about the crime.



Smyrna police are asking for the public's help to identify four people following an armed robbery and assault in late December.

What we know:

On Dec. 23, 2025, around 11:20 p.m., an armed robbery and aggravated assault happened in Smyrna.

Through leads and an investigation, the Smyrna Police Department obtained four images of individuals they want to identify.

What you can do:

If you recognize anyone or have information about this crime, the police ask that you contact them.

You can email Lt. Holt at mholt@smyrnaga.gov or call 678-631-5132 to provide tips.

The Smyrna Police Department released this image of a getaway vehicle used in a violent robbery on Dec. 23, 2025. (SPD)

What we don't know:

The specific location within the city where the robbery and assault occurred has not been released.

A motive for the attack and the current condition of the victim are also unknown at this time.

What's next:

Police will continue to follow leads as information comes in from the community.

The department has not yet announced if any charges have been filed or if the individuals have been located.