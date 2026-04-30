Police track last known location of missing 65-year-old Norcross man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police detectives are investigating a missing person case involving 65-year-old Lavonne Cain, who was last seen in Norcross last Thursday.
Search for missing Norcross man
What we know:
Lavonne Cain was reported missing by family members after leaving his home at the Canopy Glen Apartments on Pirkle Road. He left around 9:20 a.m. last Thursday.
The 65-year-old usually leaves his home daily but always returns by the end of the day, according to his family. He is known to frequent a Shell gas station on Singleton Road.
Detectives tracked his last known location to the intersection of Beaver Ruin Road and Buford Highway. This was during the early morning hours last Friday.
Cain is about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with short black and gray hair and a beard. He was wearing gray cargo pants, a red shirt and a jacket with "Blanco" on the back.
Missing pieces of the investigation
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released information regarding Cain's direction of travel after he reached the intersection of Beaver Ruin Road and Buford Highway.
A specific motive for his disappearance has not been identified, and it is unclear if foul play is suspected at this time.
Ongoing police search
What's next:
Detectives are continuing to review surveillance footage and pursue leads to locate Cain safely.
Gwinnett County police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Gwinnett County Police Department news release, which detailed the active investigation and the timeline of Lavonne Cain's disappearance.