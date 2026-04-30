FBI arrests DeKalb police sergeant for alleged child sex crime

The Brief The FBI arrested a DeKalb County police sergeant Thursday on a federal child sex crime charge. Sergeant Cameron Livsey is accused of intending to view sexually explicit images of minors. DeKalb County police placed Livsey on unpaid leave and are cooperating with federal investigators.



A DeKalb County police sergeant is facing a federal charge after the FBI arrested him Thursday morning for an alleged child sex crime.

What we know:

Federal agents arrested Cameron Livsey on one count of intent to view images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Livsey appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday afternoon following his arrest.

The DeKalb County Police Department placed Livsey on administrative leave without pay. The department is also conducting its own internal investigation into the sergeant.

What they're saying:

DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick said any criminal allegations against his personnel will be met with decisive action. He stated that the department holds employees to high standards of integrity and accountability.

Padrick added that while the investigation involves one individual, it does not represent the values of the rest of the department. FBI Atlanta officials expressed gratitude for the police department's cooperation during the case.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how long the alleged activity occurred or what led investigators to Livsey. It is also unclear if more charges will be filed as the federal and internal investigations continue.