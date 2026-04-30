Georgia Power revives Plant Wansley with natural gas and batteries

The Brief Georgia Power is reviving Plant Wansley as a natural gas and battery storage facility following its 2022 coal shutdown. The project aims to meet rising energy demands from data centers while potentially mitigating rate increases for residents. Environmental groups argue the new gas units will lead to higher costs for small businesses and residential customers.



Georgia Power has officially broken ground on a project to revive the former Plant Wansley coal site as a natural gas and battery storage hub.

What we know:

Georgia Power is officially moving forward with the re-imagining of Plant Wansley following its 2022 shutdown. The facility will no longer use coal.

The new project features two natural gas units along with battery energy storage. This infrastructure is designed to support current and future demand, specifically tied to the growth of data centers.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The event included commissioners from Carroll and Heard counties and members of the Trump administration.

What they're saying:

Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene said the plant could ramp up as customer needs change. She noted that storage is vital due to the state's high solar generation.

Greene explained that data centers are paying their fair share for the infrastructure. She stated they pay more than the cost to serve them, which helps mitigate rate increases.

However, the Southern Environmental Law Center is pushing back. The organization said the project will add costs to residential and small commercial power bills.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released specific details regarding the exact number of new jobs this facility will provide for the local community once operational.

While the project is expected to be completed in November 2029, specific construction milestones for the transition from coal to gas remain unannounced.

Big picture view:

This project officially ends the use of coal at the site. This shift aligns with broader efforts to integrate more flexible power sources into the grid.

James Danly, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, said the project is perfectly in line with the Trump administration.

He described the move as an "energy addition." The facility will provide 1.5 gigawatts of new electricity alongside the new battery storage.