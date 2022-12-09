Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say

A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the couple with three children. Investigators say the couple used the infant, as well as a towel, to conceal items before placing them into a bag that the mother is carrying.

In this video, the father is seen picking up merchandise while the small boy picks up an item. Cameras would show him walking out of the store without his parents paying. Deputies say the family stole about $1,500 in high-priced fragrances and cosmetics.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this couple accused of stealing items from an area store while having their three children in tow. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The couple drove off in a family vehicle, a silver minivan.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office posted a BOLO on its Facebook page. Some in the community have responded that they’ve seen the couple panhandling in both Coweta and Fayette counties. Investigators say there are social services and church ministries available to assist families in need.

This is the latest in bizarre crimes at the store. Over the summer, three half-dressed women entered the store and stole packs of underwear. Three people has since been arrested.

In November, two men wearing fanny packs entered the store, also targeting high-end fragrances. No arrests have been made in that case.

Anyone with information on the couple can call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.