Costume shopping at Georgia’s year-round Halloween superstore

You think you love Halloween? Wait until you meet Scott Lunsford.

Lunsford is owner of AllStar Halloween in Calhoun, a year-round superstore that specializes in everything you need to make Oct. 31 a spooky success. That means masks, costumes, decor, animatronics, and collectibles — all coming from the industry’s top names.

"You can see, we bring everything to the table," says Lunsford. "If you’re a Halloween buff like we are, you know the brands."

Regular Good Day Atlanta viewers will remember our first trip to AllStar Halloween last year (which you can watch here), during which we modeled costumes ranging from a Disney dreamboat to a killer clown. That previous visit took place about two weeks before Halloween — and this year, we wanted to give ourselves (and our viewers) even more of a head start on the costume shopping. So, we drove back up to Calhoun this morning (which means we also stopped at Buc-ee’s, of course) to spend a few hours rummaging through the racks — click the video player in this article to check it out!

AllStar Halloween is located at 976 Highway 53 WSW in Calhoun, and current hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information on the store, click here.