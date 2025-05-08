Georgia runner on 1,000-mile trek to raise money for veterans

The Brief Stan Cottrell is embarking on a 1,000-mile run across Georgia at the age of 82. Cottrell has partnered with Helping a Hero to raise money for the organization, which provides housing for injured veterans. Cottrell has run more than 300,000 miles across the world in his life.



Running 1,000 miles in 40 days - that goal sounds hard enough for anyone, but the man behind the mission is an 82-year-old Nobel Peace Prize nominee running with a purpose.

Stan Cottrell started his journey at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Running has been a key part of Cottrell's life since he chased cows at his childhood home in Tucker. A race across the field turned into his passion along the way.

"I went through the days I'd go out for a run, and police would stop and put me in their cars, 'People don't run. What's the matter with you?'" he said.

Some have even called him a real-life Forrest Gump.

"I've run across the United States three times, so that's why I get dubbed that. I've run almost 300,000 miles total in my 82 years," Cottrell said.

Stan Cottrell is marking his 82nd birthday with a massive long-distance run around Georgia. (FOX 5)

What we know:

On his 82nd birthday, he kicked off his next 1,000 miles. He plans to run from the Georgia Capitol to the Florida and Alabama borders before returning.

"This run is my way of giving back. Sixty years later, this is my real tour of duty this run," he said.

Cottrell served in the Marine Corps Reserves. He says this effort is his way of giving back to other veterans. He's teaming up with the organization Helping A Hero to raise money to help provide housing for veterans severely injured in combat, like Jason Smith.

"I picked the hat up, and underneath the hat was an IED, and I lost both my legs immediately, and I had extensive right-hand damage," Smith said.

He recently learned he and his family will get a new house thanks to Helping a Hero.

"I can tell you the level - the quality of life I'm going to receive from this is going to change everything," Smith said. "I think my biggest takeaway is that people still care. You know the war is over, but the battle still continues."

What they're saying:

Stan Cottrell wants to use his run to promote supporting veterans and global unity. (Courtesy of Stan Cottrell)

It's his stories and others that Cottrell will have in mind as he takes each step for 1,000 miles.

"I'm proud to just hold up Old Glory and run down the road and say let's help a hero. Because everyone in uniform regardless of the branch of service is our nation's hero," Cottrell said.

One thousand miles across 40 days is about 25 miles a day, almost an entire marathon a day.

You can keep up with Cottrell's journey on Facebook and Instagram.