Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Cornelia man charged with child molestation, sexual battery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Habersham County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

David Roy Summers (Rabun County Sheriffs Office)

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody facing multiple counts of child molestation after an investigation in Rabun and Habersham counties.

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Cornelia resident David Roy Summers on March 13.

Officials say they began an investigation into Summers after the parents of an underage girl reached out to authorities.

In an interview, the victim told investigators that she had been alone with Summers at a home in Habersham County and that he had taken her to job sites in Rabun County.

During that time, detectives say that Summers inappropriately touched the victim and "engaged in sexual intercourse."

Investigators say they were able to place the child with Summers at multiple job sites through interviews with witnesses. Summers later admitted to spending time alone with the girl.

Summers is in custody at the Habersham County Jail charged with one count of sexual battery and four counts of child molestation.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could assist with the case, call the Habersham or Rabun County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division. 