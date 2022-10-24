Michigan man arrested, 4 hospitalized in shooting at Georgia restaurant

article

A Michigan man is in custody accused of shooting four people at a Georgia restaurant over the weekend, police say.

The Cordele Police Department says at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill. According to investigators, the man opened fire at the restaurant - leading a chaotic scene with multiple gunshot victims.

Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been treated and released. The condition of the other three victims has not been released at the time.

The Cordele Police Department said the uncooperative shooter had to be identified by his fingerprints, and that they discovered he was 42-year-old Bryant Lamar Collins of Michigan.

Authorities say they are "still working to find a motive to this senseless act of violence."

Crisp County Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol also responded to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, investigators are asking you to call them at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at (229) 276-2690, the GBI Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439 or the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.