Cops cashing in on high incentives to switch departments

The job of law enforcement is as difficult as ever. The compensation has never been better.

Police officers are cashing in on big incentives to switch departments or, in some cases, stay put where they are.

Last month, former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who currently heads the police department in Louisville, Kentucky, announced with a giant billboard a recruitment effort in her old backyard.

Over a long weekend, her staff drew 34 individuals who applied.

Louisville qualified 19 from the city as well as suburban departments who like the offer.

Here are some of the goodies that far outpace what the Atlanta Police Department is currently offering.

There is $11,000 upon approval in signing bonus and moving costs.

Louisville is offering take home cars as well.

These incentives are on top of a starting salary that is higher and climbs to $70,000 per year in just the second year with the Kentucky department.

All that being said, Atlanta Deputy Chief Timothy Peek told the city council the APD is making solid progress with two new classes slated to start in late April, another in May.

Atlanta has a goal of bringing 250 new officers to the department in 2022.

Louisville's Chief Shields is looking to fill 300 vacancies.