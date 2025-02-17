Cooking mishap leads to Gwinnett County apartment fire, 11 displaced

article

The Brief An accident while cooking led to a serious fire at a Peachtree Corners apartment complex late Sunday night. The resident told officials he had stepped away from his stove for a few minutes and returned to find his kitchen filled with smoke and flames. Twenty people were evacuated due to the fire and 11 are now displaced.



Gwinnett County Fire officials believe that a cooking mishap is to blame for the damage.

What we know:

According to officials, firefighters were called to the Rosemont Peachtree Corners Apartments on the 3700 block of Elmside Village Lane after a 911 call on Sunday night.

The caller told the 911 operator that their apartment was on fire and was filling with smoke and that they couldn't find their fire alarm pull station.

When crews got to the scene, they found flames popping up on all three floors of the multifamily apartment building.

Firefighters got to work making sure the building was clear and putting out the flames.

Officials say one unit sustained heavy fire damage, two had moderate fire damage, and there was heavy smoke and water damage to six other apartments.

Around 20 people were evacuated from the building and 11 are now displaced, officials say. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

What they're saying:

The resident who reported the fire told officials that he was cooking and stepped away for a few minutes. When he returned to the kitchen, he found the room filled with smoke and a spotted a fire on the stove.

Authorities say residents should check food regularly while cooking.

"Use a timer to remind you that something is on the stove or in the oven. Never leave the house when you are cooking. Turn the burners off if you have to leave the kitchen or the house for any period of time," the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the fire has been deemed an accident.