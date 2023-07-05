Conyers police offers reward for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

article

A shooting suspect wanted in Conyers is still on the run. Investigators there are now offering a reward for tips that may lead to an arrest.

Cameron Holden, 31, of Lithonia is wanted for shooting a man multiple times on the 1400 block of Rock Hill Drive on June 28, according to Conyers police.

While the 34-year-old victim reportedly drove himself to a local hospital after the shooting, police say Holden fled the scene and led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing his car and running away.

Despite attempts to track him with K-9 officers and drones, he managed to get away. Police considered him armed and dangerous.

Investigators are now looking for any information that could help them make an arrest.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward up to $2,000. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online.