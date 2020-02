Conyers police are looking for the black pickup truck which may have been involved in a hit and run.

Police released surveillance photos of it driving and hauling a trailer.

Investigators believe it may be a Ford F-150 and say it was towing a hay bale trailer with a bobcat.

The hit and run happened on Highway 128 near Georgia 20 South on January 28.

Anyone with information should contact the Conyers Police Department.