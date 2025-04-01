Conyers Police investigate auspected murder-suicide after bodies found in parked car

The Brief Conyers police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found in a car as a murder-suicide. Surveillance footage showed the car entered the park's lot about two hours before the bodies were discovered. Both individuals lived in Rockdale County and knew each other, but the nature of their relationship is still unknown.



A man and woman were found dead in a car early Tuesday in what Conyers police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

The bodies were discovered around 4:20 a.m. in a red sedan parked at Big Haynes Creek Horse Park, after a technician monitoring the city’s real-time crime cameras spotted a shattered window and alerted authorities, according to the Conyers Police Department.

What we know:

Responding officers found a 30-year-old man in the driver’s seat and a 27-year-old woman in the passenger seat. Police say the woman owned the vehicle.

Capt. Quantavis Garcia said surveillance footage showed the car entered the park’s lot about two hours before the bodies were found.

Both individuals lived in Rockdale County and knew one another, though investigators have not yet determined the nature of their relationship. The victims’ names have not been released, pending family notification.

What we don't know:

Police say they are not yet ready to release their names.

The captain indicated the 27-year-old could likely be a mother, but would not confirm that.

What they're saying:

"When the officer arrived, he did observe two subjects inside the vehicle. Both were sustaining gunshot wounds to the body. The criminal investigation division was contacted, and we begin to investigate the scene," Conyers Captain Garcia said