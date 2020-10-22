Conyers man with pre-existing conditions survives COVID-19

FOX 5 has learned what kept a coronavirus patient with pre-existing conditions alive.

Jerome Howard, of Conyers, fought the virus in the hospital for 90 days but is now strong enough to share what saved his life.

Howard knew something wasn’t right when it felt like work to stay awake during his break from his overnight shift.

"I was so weak. I was feeling hot," he told FOX 5's Alex Whittler.

Howard works at a production plant and said he and his coworkers always wear masks.

He went home sick that day, which was just before Father’s Day. He opted to stay away from his family because he was weak and couldn’t taste anything.

"I looked over at my mom and she was crying," he said.

Howard was rushed to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital at the end of June, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was taken to five different hospitals," he said.

Howard was sedated on July 7 and came to August 3.

Howard has diabetes and other pre-existing conditions that could have made his coronavirus fight harder.

Howard was not treated with Remdesivir although he said the combination of antibiotics, pills such as Famotidine, Eliquis, and Carvedilol, and the ventilator saved his life.

The 49-year-old also said doctors gave him vitamin C and B pills which he still takes to this day. He said he’s not 100% yet and is still on short-term disability but he’s grateful he has enough strength to tell others how he pushed through.