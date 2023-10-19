Controversial grading policy change at Atlanta schools has parents sounding off

Parents of public school students in Atlanta are criticizing a new grading policy, calling it grade inflation.

From the Atlanta Public Schools headquarters downtown, a directive went out to all principals over the weekend describing the new policy. It called for every student to receive a minimum score of 50 even if that student refused to do the work.

It replaces the customary score of zero.

"They are only worried about their numbers, not the student," said Tina Ross an APS parent.

"It is a terrible idea".

Other parents bring up Atlanta's troubled history over proper grading.

Staffers went to jail in what became known as the cheating scandal.

"What's the difference?" parent Damond Patrick asked.

In written correspondence to staff, the directive provided various explanations for the changes.

Among them is that total tests and assignment scores should be averaged over the semester to arrive at a grade. A score of zero would bring down the average, according to the correspondence.

It was also written that a student who might find the work a hefty lift can be "deflated" by seeing a zero and might not try hard the next time.

Discussion of the policy inside APS is causing confusion. Some teachers say they are in limbo wondering exactly how they should proceed.