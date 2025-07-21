Controlled blasting to begin on I-285/I-20 West interchange, traffic delays expected

The Brief The Georgia Department of Transportation is beginning a major construction project involving blasting rock near the Interstate 285 and Interstate 20 interchange. The project is aimed at speeding up traffic flow through what is considered the 10th most congested interchange in the country. Drivers should prepare for traffic delays and slowdowns as the work continues over the summer.



A major construction project near the west wall of Interstate 285 could cause a few delays for drivers starting Monday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's contractors will begin blasting rock as part of construction on the Interstate 20 interchange.

What we know:

Construction acidity will kick off on Monday starting around 10:30 a.m. within the interior of the interchange along the I-285 southbound to I-20 eastbound ramp.

The work will continue from Monday through Thursday through the end of the summer.

The project is aimed at speeding up traffic flow through what is considered the country’s 10th most congested interchange, according to the American Transportation Research Institute.

Some of the redesign details in the works include the moving of exits from the left lanes to the right, which would get rid of some traffic problems. It also includes adding two miles of additional lanes on I-285 and six miles on I-20.

Crews will also modify or replace bridge structures and ramps along the interstates, including those over the Fulton County Railway and the Chattahoochee River.

The agency says this is the second-biggest investment it has ever made - a $1.2 billion project.

Why you should care:

While the work is ongoing, traffic pacing will be in place between 10:30 a.m. and noon on I-285 southbound starting at Bolton Road.

Motorists should expect delays while traveling through the corridor. The agency recommends using navigation apps and looking for alternate routes.

Nearby residents should also expect increased construction noise as the blasting goes on.

What you can do:

You can learn more about the project here.