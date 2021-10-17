Continent's largest elevator test tower to open in Cobb County

The continent's largest elevator test tower is nearing completion in Cobb County, according to TK Elevator.

The global elevator company is completing North American headquarters at The Battery Atlanta. The three-building headquarters will feature a 420-foot-tall glass elevator.

That height makes it the tallest elevator test tower in North America.

A spokesperson for TK Elevator said there will be 18 elevator shafts that will test concepts and products, including high-speed elevators and two elevator cars in a single shaft.

The tower also features a three-story tall LED display panel wrapped around three sides of the building that will be visible from Truist Park.

