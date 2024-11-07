Construction worker discovers human remains near LaGrange school

article

Human remains were found close to a LaGrange elementary school on Thursday.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, a construction worker came across what appeared to be human remains just after noon near Ann Bailey Way and Scholar Lane.

Preliminary tests confirmed the remains to be human and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist.

The remains were taken to the crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy, officials said. The ongoing investigation aims to identify the deceased and establish a cause of death.

The site is near Franklin Forest Elementary School. There were no reports that the incident disrupted school functions.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.