Concerns loom as board addresses future of Stone Mountain Park's police force

The Brief Officials said Stone Mountain Park's police department will not be dismantled amid concerns raised at a board meeting on Monday. Police advocates said they remain concerned about the agency's future. Board members plan to review a detailed presentation on Aug. 17 that will help shape long-term decisions.



Stone Mountain Park leaders assured officers on Monday that the park's police force is not being dismantled amid ongoing concerns from police advocates.

What we know:

Board members for the Stone Mountain Memorial Association addressed the agency's future during a Monday morning meeting. CEO Bill Stephens said the association does not have plans to dismantle the police department.

Park leaders said they are working toward long-term sustainability after previous operating arrangements failed to deliver necessary financial results.

Multiple police officers stood in the back of the room as leaders confirmed they are not shutting down the department.

Leaders with the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police wrote a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp last week expressing deep worry over the department's outlook.

What they're saying:

"For many months, we've been taking a careful look at every aspect of the association's operation. This has never been simply about reducing costs," Stone Mountain Memorial Association CEO Bill Stephens said.

Hillis was in attendance for the board meeting and said he remains concerned.

"The chairman did state they are not doing away with the police department, but what he didn't tell us is what they are doing to the police department," Hillis said. "They have indicated to some of the officers that they should start looking for employment. Obviously, some of them have, but they won't put that on paper."

Hillis said his concerns do not stop there.

"Chief [David] Hill, who was speaking, giving his report, stated that they are now four officers short and that eight more looking to go," Hillis said. "Well, I asked him, 'How many applications do you have to fill those slots?' He says none because there's a hiring freeze."

"We're taking a thoughtful and deliberate approach to these decisions. Until we have completed that work and have a comprehensive plan in place, it wouldn't be appropriate to speculate about specific operational or staffing changes," Stephens added.

Hillis said the park's 3,200 acres presents a unique challenge for law enforcement due to the mountain, lakes and trails.

"Over the years, these people have developed a very good way of keeping this place safe, and everybody in the area would agree that Stone Mountain Park is considered very safe. I just worry that that's not going to be the case anymore," Hillis said.

What we don't know:

A meeting for only public safety personnel was held following the board meeting. It remains unclear what details were shared during that meeting.

What's next:

The board of directors will receive a comprehensive presentation on Aug. 17 that will help inform future operational decisions.

The other side:

The CEO's full statement can be read below:

"Stone Mountain Memorial Association has been working for some time to position the park for long-term success. I know there has been a great deal of speculation about the future, and I think it's important that you hear directly today about where we are, the work that's been underway, and the direction we're taking.

"The reality is that the previous operating arrangement did not produce the financial or operational results the park needed or that our visitors rightly expect. Over time, that required the Association to rely on its reserves to continue meeting its obligations and maintain park operations. The structure of that long-term contract also significantly limited the Association's flexibility to make changes when they were needed. When the prior operator ultimately elected to conclude the agreement, it created a significant-and much-needed-opportunity to move in a new direction. That is where we are today, and our focus has been on responsibly stabilizing the organization while building a sustainable path forward.

"On June 1, we welcomed our new operating partner. We believe they bring the experience, resources, and proven track record needed to help revitalize the park, enhance the visitor experience, strengthen operations, and provide the Association with a more stable and predictable revenue stream. We see this partnership as an important step toward ensuring Stone Mountain Park remains a destination that Georgians can be proud of for generations to come.

"For many months, we have been carefully evaluating every aspect of the Association's operations. Our objective has never been simply to reduce costs. Organizations have to continually evolve to meet changing demands and realities, and Stone Mountain Memorial Association is no exception. While financial sustainability is a critical part of that effort, it is not always our primary consideration, and it is certainly not the only one.

"Our objective is to ensure that every dollar we spend is aligned with the park's mission and the services our visitors and the public actually need. In some cases, that may require adjustments to how operations are structured or how resources are allocated. In others, it may mean shifting resources to areas where they can have a greater impact or investing differently to better serve the public. Every decision we make is guided by data, operational analysis, and a commitment to the long-term sustainability of the Association.

"We are taking a thoughtful and methodical approach to these decisions. Until we complete that work and have a comprehensive plan in place, it would be inappropriate to speculate about specific operational or staffing changes. Discussing incomplete plans publicly would only create unnecessary confusion and concern for our employees, our stakeholders, and the public.

"Our commitment is to make decisions deliberately, transparently, and in the best interests of the Association, our employees, and the people we serve. To that end, on August 17, the Board and the public will receive a comprehensive presentation on the Association's current operational strengths, the areas where improvements are needed, and the analysis that will help inform future decisions.

"Our focus is on strengthening the organization, enhancing the visitor experience, and ensuring taxpayer resources are invested responsibly and where they provide the greatest value to the public. While change is never easy, we are confident that the work underway today will leave the Stone Mountain Memorial Association stronger, more financially stable, more operationally effective, and better equipped to serve visitors and the surrounding community for years to come.