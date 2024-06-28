Concerns emerge among Democrats after Biden's Atlanta performance

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have resumed their campaign activities following last night's heated debate in Atlanta. The debate has sparked significant discussions within the Democratic Party regarding Biden's performance and his position as the party's nominee.

Concerns have emerged among major Democrats about Biden's responses during the debate. Some members of the party have privately expressed alarm over his performance, citing worries about his mental and physical stamina. Despite these concerns, the White House has downplayed the criticism, highlighting Biden's strong finish after a shaky start.

Supporters of President Biden held a news conference late yesterday to counter the narrative, criticizing Trump and praising Biden's vision for the future of America and Georgia. However, they avoided addressing whether Biden should remain at the top of the ticket.

Local Republicans definitely didn't hold back on what they thought about Biden's performance.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Biden's age (Trump is only 3 years younger).

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said that Bid couldn't speak coherently.

State Rep. Houston Gaines said Biden shouldn't even be president right now.