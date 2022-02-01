Concerns about Grady EMS response times in Atlanta

There are new concerns about slow response from Grady EMS paramedics.

When help is needed out on the road or to a residential community in Atlanta, the fire department and Grady EMS are dispatched.

It is not unusual for firefighters to arrive first and make the initial assessment.

According to Nathaniel Bailey, who leads the fire union, fire crews have been left waiting for an hour -- even more -- for the ambulance to arrive.

When you need to go to the hospital, firefighters cannot transport, so Grady EMS is a critical piece of the lifesaving equation.

Grady EMS administration acknowledges the arrival times have been extended.

However, there is no one reason and the fault does not rest with Grady EMS staffers.

A spokesperson notes the pandemic has been taxing on the division. In addition, nearly seven of every ten calls are not "priority one" emergencies and consume a lot of time.

