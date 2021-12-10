Community rallies around little girl diagnosed with a rare brain tumor

It was quite the homecoming for an Acworth family who spent nearly two months in the hospital.

Two-year-old Bella was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in October.

Her mother, Christine Kirby, said Bella started to get back in February.

"We had taken her back and forth to many doctors. Four times to CHOA, four times to Kennestone. Each time it was a new diagnosis or the lasting effects of COVID," she said.

Kirby said doctors were ready to send her home with a feeding tube, after diagnosing her with a disease that affects stomach muscles.

"I told them that we were not leaving and that I wanted them to do a scan of her brain," Kirby said.

It was this persistence that saved her daughter's life.

Doctors diagnosed her with a rare brain tumor.

"She had to have emergency surgery that day to remove the pressure that had built up on her brain. She went to PICU and then had a recession surgery where they were able to remove about 75 percent of it," Kirby said.

Bella underwent several more surgeries, recovery, and rehab.

On Friday, Bella and her parents came home, after more than 50 days in the hospital.

But it was no average homecoming.

While the family was in the hospital, their extended family was busy too.

Members of the South Cherokee Softball Association, where Kirby volunteers as a coach, got together to make some much-needed repairs to the home.

They replaced everything from the front and back porch, flooring, cabinets, appliances, and furniture.

Members of the group are no strangers to helping others.

They regularly help out those in need.

"We're big into paying it forward in the community and it was a no-brainer. That's just what you do," said Ally Venable, a member of the association.

The nonprofit relied on monetary donations from the community as well as donations of appliances and furniture.

"It's been amazing. Just people calling and donating," said Joy Fricks, with the association.

Bella still has a long fight ahead, but she'll be fighting surrounded by support and in a home that was built with love.

"There is not a single inch in this place that has not been touched by their hands," Kirby said. "They came to the rescue at a time of need."

You can help Bella and her family by donating to their GoFundMe.

