Community rallies around family whose 3-year-old boy died in weekend fire

A community is rallying around a family who suffered a heartbreaking loss the day after Christmas. Their 3-year-old boy died when their Bartow County home caught fire.

The little boy's name is Phillip Jenkins. His older brother is a first-grader at Allatoona Elementary School. The teachers and staff at the school wanted to do something to help the family, maybe get together a few donations, once the community found out, they came out in droves to help.

"As a community, we just rallied together to try to get them back on their feet, get whatever we can to help them start over," said Lynndsey Wexler who is a paraprofessional at Allatoona Elementary School.

The school cafeteria is filled with clothes, shoes, and toys. Everything was donated by friends and strangers who wanted to do something for the family of Phillip Jenkins.

Jenkins died in the fire at his home on Clark Circle on Saturday. A neighbor and an off-duty firefighter tried to fight through the flames to rescue him but were unsuccessful. The fire marshal determined improper fuel was used in a kerosene heater the family was using to stay warm.

"Just heartbroken for everyone in the family. It's a tragic thing but the fact that we're coming together helps with the healing a little bit," said Allatoona Elementary School Principal Teri Marley.

Teachers are spending their winter break sorting through the many donations that have come in for the family.

"We're family. When something happens to one of our babies, we're here. Everyone stops what they're doing and pitches in to do whatever needs to be done," said Wexler.

Phillip's grandmother was at the school Tuesday morning. She said she's seen more kindness in the past few days than she's seen in her lifetime.

