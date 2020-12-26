3-year-old boy dies in house fire, fire officials investigate

Officials in Bartow County are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died in a house fire Saturday morning in Bartow County, fire officials confirmed.

Fire rescue crews went to the area of Clark Circle near Glade Road around 11:50 a.m. after reports of a mobile home being on fire with a child possibly inside.

An off-duty firefighter was not able to rescue the child. The home was fully involved in flames once Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services arrived on scene.

Counselors are being made available to assists fire crews.

The Fire Marshal's Office is working to learn what caused the fire.

