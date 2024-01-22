Commerce councilwoman arrested for sale of marijuana by GBI

article

The GBI recently arrested 43-year-old Roshuanda Merritt of Commerce following a drug investigation in Jackson County. She has been charged with criminal attempt to commit the sale of marijuana and use of a telecommunication facility to facilitate a felony.

Prior to the GBI's investigation, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted an unrelated investigation during which investigators discovered Merritt allegedly distributed marijuana from her home in Jackson County. In December 2023, the sheriff's office asked the GBI to investigate Merritt.

Merritt turned herself in on Jan. 19 and was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Merritt is a councilwoman for the City of Commerce, according to its website. Merritt was elected in November and represents Ward 5. The city sent the following statement:

Because this matter involves an open and ongoing investigation, the City of Commerce has no comment at this time.