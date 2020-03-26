Commanders forced to sideline units after 2 Atlanta police officers test positive for coronavirus

Commanders in the Atlanta Police Department are forced to sideline units after two officers contract the COVID-19 virus.

Sources indicate the manpower adjustments do not impact the 911 call response.

The officers who became ill work for special units not involved in regular patrolling.

"When we have brought this issue to the chief [Erika Shields], the department has been aggressive in dealing with it," said Jason Segura, president of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers.

SEE ALSO: Second Atlanta police officer tests positive for the coronavirus

Two different zones, Zone 6 in northeast Atlanta and Zone 5 in the Downtown area, have seen the most recent impact. Elsewhere around the city, there are officers who have felt ill and are waiting to take a test or get results.

Advertisement

APD sent a notice to all officers -- pointing to those who do not wear a uniform -- to bring them to work should the virus strike with more intensity and require patrol units to be supplemented.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.