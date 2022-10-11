Colony Square restaurant ushers in fall with cozy dining

It was a long, hot summer — but now that fall is here, we’re taking full advantage of the cooler weather by searching for some of the coziest dining spots in North Georgia. With outdoor fire pits and a hot chocolate menu--Yes, you read that correctly!--Midtown’s Saints + Council seemed like a good place to start.

Saints + Council opened last year in Midtown’s Colony Square, and it is the creation of Café Intermezzo CEO William Pitts.

This restaurant has been serving dinner and weekend brunch since the beginning. Pitts said his idea for Saints + Council was to create a place where people could relax and enjoy their surroundings without the feeling of being rushed. After all, who could rush with a massive main bar and roaring fire inside and a spacious outdoor patio with fire pit and heaters outside?

Oh, and did we mention that this fall and winter, the Saints + Council team will offer tableside s’mores service to help warm patrons during the colder months?

Now, let’s talk about that food. The Saints + Council dinner menu includes shared plates, like the Crispy Pepper Jelly Glazed Belly, and entrées, including North Georgia trout and a brick-pressed chicken.

One of the fast favorites around the restaurant is what’s known as a Dutch baby, served during brunch. What is a Dutch baby, you ask? It’s a kind of popover pancake, and William Pitts said it was a favorite of his growing up, too. Pitts says his father used to make the breakfast treats for his family, and after his father passed away, he wanted to find a way to keep that legacy alive.

Saints + Council is located at 221 Peachtree Street, Suite 130, in Atlanta, which is inside Colony Square. For more information on the restaurant, click here.

Check out our morning getting cozy inside this one-of-a-kind addition to the Atlanta food scene.