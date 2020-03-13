College students scrambling to move out of campus housing, will take classes online

The coronavirus is forcing most college students to take their classes online. Some students at Georgia State University say they were given extremely short notice to pack up and get out of the dorms.

The university said they sent out a message Thursday that everyone had to be out of campus housing by 5 p.m. Friday.

"Short notice, people trying to get home; if they don't have a car, calling people to come get them," said student Lyndsey Jackson.

LaToya Rutledge raced over from Covington to pick up her daughter Brienna.

"I thought it was pretty hectic, and scary too, so I got here as fast as I could to come get her," said Rutledge.

Rutledge said knowing how quickly the Coronavirus is spreading, she believes the university made the right decision.

"For health reasons, it's the right thing to do and me being immunosuppressed I want her at home," said LaToya Rutledge.

The students were told they won't be able to come back until March 29. They will be able to continue classes online.

"I don't know what to expect for online because I obviously paid for in class," said Georgia State student Janiah McKelton.

Most students were out by the 5 p.m. deadline, a few were able to get an extension until Monday.

"I still have stuff to do before I leave so I wanted to deal with those before I left," said Capriana Bellanton.

For students who had nowhere to go, they were allowed to petition the University to be allowed to stay. There will be limited services to the health clinic and counseling center. One dining hall will remain open.