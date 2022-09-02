Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park

Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover.

Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people.

FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on what took place, but they have not responded to our requests.

Those who were there say they saw first responders running through the neighborhood in tactical gear.

"It was boom, boom, boom loud. When you heard it you just knew," One Witness said.

"It happens all the time. Sad to say but it happens all the time," Stephanie McDave said.

Shattered glass and apparent bullet holes on the side of houses all left behind after what witnesses say was a shooting in College Park Thursday.

"You could tell it was an automatic weapon because there were a lot of shots back to back to back.," McDave said.

Stephanie McDave lives nearby, and she said gunfire erupted just before six near townhomes and apartments on Godby Road located off of Old National Highway.

Witnesses describe seeing two men shooting in the middle of the road.

"My neighbors were outside and one of my neighbors stepson was shot in the hand. And an older lady was grazed by a bullet and it was stuck in her pants," McDave said.

"He was like get down and I was probably on the ground for about 15 minutes," One Witness said.

This woman didn’t want to be identified but says she works near a construction site down the road. She claims her boss was also hit.

"After he was hit it felt like someone threw something at him. He didn’t know he was hit until he realized he was bleeding. He felt the blood dripping down and was like damn I’ve been shot," The Woman described.

"Three of my neighbors house got hit. One of my neighbors says she has a big hole in her couch where she normally sits and her tv is destroyed," McDave said.

Despite multiple emails and calls College Park Police have yet to comment on the incident.

Those who live here say they deserve better.

"Stay in your house. Pray and hope you don’t get hit," McDave said.