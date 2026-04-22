College Park Elementary placed on lockdown

The Brief Students and staff at College Park Elementary School were ordered to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon following a security alert. The situation was eventually downgraded from a "hard" lockdown to a "soft" lockdown, allowing classes to resume. District officials have not yet disclosed the specific reason for the security measures.



College Park Elementary School was on a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

What we know:

The Fulton County school was originally placed on a hard lockdown, where students shelter in place, but the district said the status was later moved to a soft lockdown. In a soft lockdown, schools restrict who can enter and leave the building, but instruction continues mostly uninterrupted.

Dismissal has been delayed as a result of the situation. School officials are asking parents not to come to the school.

"All students and staff are safe at this time, and law enforcement remains on site actively addressing the situation," the school said in a letter to parents.

What we don't know:

The school district did not say why the lockdown was issued, but officials stated that an update would be sent later. FOX 5 has reached out to police for more information and is currently waiting to hear back.