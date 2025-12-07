College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia earns No. 3 seed

The Brief Georgia ranks No. 3 in the College Football Playoff and earns a first-round bye. Georgia will play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Indiana and Ohio State were ranked above Georgia.



The SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs have secured a first-round bye in this year’s College Football Playoff.

What we know:

Georgia earned its second straight top-four ranking, coming in at No. 3 in the CFP bracket.

Despite a loss on Saturday, Ohio State landed at No. 2. Indiana, still undefeated, holds the No. 1 spot.

2024 College Football Playoff Rankings

Big picture view:

What's next:

Georgia will play their first game in the playoffs at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 1, in the Caesars Superdome. The Bulldogs will face the winner of the College Football Playoff First-Round Game between Ole Miss and Tulane. The Allstate Sugar Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. (Central) and will be televised by ESPN.