SEC Championship: Georgia Bulldogs defeat Alabama to claim title

Updated  December 6, 2025 7:57pm EST
Georgia Bulldogs
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 6: Cole Speer #83 of the Georgia Bulldogs blocks a punt by Blake Doud #38 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter of the 2025 SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Merc

The Brief

    • Georgia beat Alabama to win the SEC Championship. 
    • This was the first win for the team when facing Alabama in the title game. 
    • Georgia will likely have a bye in the first week of the playoffs. 

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday to win the Southeastern Conference championship.

What we know:

The final score of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was 28-7. 

Cole Speer’s block of Blake Doud’s punt in the first quarter allowed Georgia to start a drive at the Alabama 21. Nate Frazier ran for 14 yards on first down. On third down from the 1, Stockton faked a handoff, rolled right and passed to Roderick Robinson II for the touchdown.

Late in the first quarter, Daylon Everette’s interception of Simpson’s pass deflected by KJ Bolden gave the Bulldogs the ball near midfield. Stockton’s 1-yard scoring pass to Dillon Bell gave Georgia a 14-0 lead.

A block by London Humphreys helped Nate Frazier score easily on a 9-yard run to cap Georgia’s first possession of the second half, extending the lead to three touchdowns.

Dig deeper:

Georgia (12-1) had been 0-4 against Alabama in the SEC title game and 1-7 against the Crimson Tide under coach Kirby Smart. Playing in their fifth straight league championship game, the Bulldogs earned their fourth title under Smart and 16th overall.

What's next:

With Georgia being the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff poll right now, a win would lock them into having a bye in the playoffs.

The Source: This a FOX 5 original report with information coming from FOX 5 crews at the game and past FOX 5 interviews with CFP experts.  The Associated Press contributed to this article. 

