SEC Championship: Georgia Bulldogs defeat Alabama to claim title

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday to win the Southeastern Conference championship.

What we know:

The final score of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was 28-7.

Cole Speer’s block of Blake Doud’s punt in the first quarter allowed Georgia to start a drive at the Alabama 21. Nate Frazier ran for 14 yards on first down. On third down from the 1, Stockton faked a handoff, rolled right and passed to Roderick Robinson II for the touchdown.

Late in the first quarter, Daylon Everette’s interception of Simpson’s pass deflected by KJ Bolden gave the Bulldogs the ball near midfield. Stockton’s 1-yard scoring pass to Dillon Bell gave Georgia a 14-0 lead.

A block by London Humphreys helped Nate Frazier score easily on a 9-yard run to cap Georgia’s first possession of the second half, extending the lead to three touchdowns.

Dig deeper:

Georgia (12-1) had been 0-4 against Alabama in the SEC title game and 1-7 against the Crimson Tide under coach Kirby Smart. Playing in their fifth straight league championship game, the Bulldogs earned their fourth title under Smart and 16th overall.

What's next:

With Georgia being the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff poll right now, a win would lock them into having a bye in the playoffs.