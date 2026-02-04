College Football Hall of Fame unveils Black QB history exhibit

The Brief Ascension explores the barriers and impact of Black quarterbacks Exhibit highlights early HBCU pioneers and influential coaches Display runs through early summer with rare artifacts on loan



As Black History Month continues, a new exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame is shining a spotlight on the history, barriers and lasting impact of Black quarterbacks in college football.

What we know:

The exhibit, titled Ascension, traces the historic evolution of African American quarterbacks, examining the challenges they faced while also honoring how their contributions continue to shape the future of the sport. The exhibit features interactive displays focused on the quarterback position and the long road toward opportunity and recognition.

Visitors can learn about early pioneers such as Wade Hampton and G.E. Caesar, who faced off in the first documented historically Black college and university football game in 1892. The exhibit also highlights the role of visionary HBCU coaches who helped prepare Black quarterbacks to succeed at the highest levels of football.

Ascension includes a number of high-profile artifacts, some on loan from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, offering visitors a rare look at items connected to the sport’s history.

The exhibit was unveiled just ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will remain on display for an eight-month run through early summer.

After viewing Ascension, visitors can also explore another special exhibit at the hall honoring HBCUs, featuring stories and artifacts from the early days of HBCU football to conference championships and the cultural impact of marching bands.