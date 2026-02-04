Longtime Atlanta restaurant & nightlife spot announces closure

article

The Brief Suite Food Lounge is closing after 13 years in downtown Atlanta Owners cited community support in a farewell message No official last day has been announced



A longtime downtown Atlanta restaurant and nightlife spot is closing its doors.

In an Instagram post, Suite Food Lounge announced it is shutting down after 13 years.

What they're saying:

The business thanked the community for its support, calling Suite a family-run operation made possible by loyal patrons.

Suite Food Lounge is located on Lucke Street NW, just north of Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NW.

What we don't know:

The post did not specify a final day of operation. It also did not say why the popular spot is closing.

Big picture view:

Many restaurants across metro Atlanta closed in 2025 and early 2026.

In late December, Daddy D'z BBQ Joynt in downtown Atlanta told FOX 5 Atlanta that their landlord was planning on selling the building because the cost of business had soared.

Other recent closures announced include Agave, Eats on Ponce, Dantanna's in Buckhead, and Alma Cocina's Buckhead location.

RELATED STORY: Atlanta says goodbye to several iconic restaurants faced with soaring costs

In January, Torchy Taco's announced that it would be closing its location in West Midtown Atlanta. The company reportedly said that the closure is part of a broader evaluation of their restaurant portfolio and aligns with its long-term business plans.