Gwinnett mourning loss of firemedic Joshua Garay

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 4, 2026 7:28am EST
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department is mourning the loss of Fire-Medic Joshua Garay, who died off duty on Jan. 18.

Garay joined the department two years ago. Colleagues described him as a dedicated public servant known for his positive attitude, warm smile and eagerness to learn.

The department said Garay made a lasting impact in a short time and will be remembered for the energy and compassion he brought to his work.

