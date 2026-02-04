Gwinnett mourning loss of firemedic Joshua Garay

article

The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department is mourning the loss of Fire-Medic Joshua Garay, who died off duty on Jan. 18.

Garay joined the department two years ago. Colleagues described him as a dedicated public servant known for his positive attitude, warm smile and eagerness to learn.

The department said Garay made a lasting impact in a short time and will be remembered for the energy and compassion he brought to his work.